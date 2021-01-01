Wayfair Basics Mattress King

This memory foam mattress is designed with a 3-layer full-foam system to improve support and heat dissipation, including 1" gel memory foam, 2.5" comfort layer and 6.5-inch high-density foundation support foam for ultimate comfort. It also provides proper support for your body, back and alignment. It is suitable for lying on the side, lying on the back and lying on the abdomen. Say goodbye to back pain. With openings, it can be ventilated to meet your needs. The gel foam can adjust the temperature of the mattress naturally, allowing you to sleep comfortably. In hot or humid weather, you will never worry about sweating or catching a cold. Easy-to-clean zipper sleeves increase durability. A medium-hard mattress combines professional knowledge and the best materials with advanced sleep technology to reduce movement interference between partners, which means you will not be disturbed when your partner turns over or gets up. With this foam mattress, you will get a more peaceful sleep.