Wayfair White Artificial Snow Flocked Christmas Tree, 8Ft Full Tree, With Metal Stand

White flocking snow flakes with snowflakes: The leaves of the snow-making tree create a unique feeling of coldness, making this Christmas tree an eye-catching decoration in any room during the holiday.This simple Christmas tree without lights (21 snowflakes included). You can use your imagination to unite your family and friends and decorate the Christmas tree. This is more meaningful and impressive. Snow flakes can also reflect the winter holiday atmosphere.Comfortable artificial Christmas tree, very suitable for medium to large roomsSimple installation: easy to assemble, disassemble and store, quickly and easily assemble the tree, making Christmas preparations easy.It is made of high-quality PVC material and uses various techniques to give it a natural appearance.Tips: Because we want to reduce the amount of packaging, the branches of the Christmas tree will be pressed together when the product is received. You need to manually disconnect the branch yourself. This will not delay you for a long time. Instead, you can enjoy yourself. If there are children at home, you can exercise his hands-on ability. Snow will fall during manual branching, which is normal Size: 7' H