Wayan Cidra Santa Claus Star Handmade Holiday Shaped Ornament Set of 4

Old Saint Nick is as festive as the Wayan Cidra Santa Claus Star Handmade Shaped Ornament from Bali. Wayan Cidra, from Bhakti Senang Hat, crafts each albesia wood ornament by hand and paints them red. The set of four ornaments hangs from golden cords. "I'm the youngest of five siblings and The Holiday Aisle parents are farmers in Gianyar. I never went to school because of my parent's financial limitations, and also because I got poliomyelitis when I was just a child and it left me with weakened knees. I wanted to help my parents in some way, so I have been crafting ornaments since I was 14 years old. I felt so proud to myself when I received my very first income. Although I'm not really happy with my physical condition, I'm happy doing ornaments and hopefully, my products can make more people happy. My hobby is singing traditional Balinese songs. I'm married and have a son and a daughter. My wife is the one who helps me in making these ornaments, which I hope makes people’s Christmas happier."