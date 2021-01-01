Way to Celebrate Polyester Dinosaur Halloween Maskimal:Oversized plush Halloween maskIn the shape of a dinosaurCrafted of a high quality and durable textured plush materialDesigned for functionality and comfortFeatures large mesh eyes that allow you to easily see out of and breatheLightweight and fits completely over your headSimply unfold, pull open at bottom, press inside to smooth out and place over you headDo not wear while smoking, swimming, driving operating machinery or any activity in which full hearing and vision are essentialTake care going up or down stairs or crossing the streetOne size fits mostAges 14+Perfect finishing touch for a DIY costumeAllows for a quick and easy transformation with minimal effortPerfect for Halloween parties, trick or treat, costume parties, sporting events and as a mascot