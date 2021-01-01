Way to Celebrate Multicolor Paper Happy Thanksgiving Decorations Kit, 31 Count

Each Way to Celebrate Happy Thanksgiving Decorations Kit contains: 1 Turkey Centerpiece (11"), 1 Happy Thanksgiving Glitter Banner (96" x 5"), 5 Fall Dizzy Dangler Décor (50"), and 24 Thanksgiving Table Scatter (3"). Let your creativity flow with help from the Way to Celebrate Happy Thanksgiving Decorations Kit. The kit has all the decorations needed to throw a spectacular Thanksgiving party. The party supplies feature turkeys, pumpkins and the words "Happy Thanksgiving" with a red, orange, and yellow theme. Your Thanksgiving dinner is a sure success with help from this kit!