Way To Celebrate Light Up 3 Faces Jack O Lantern, 1 Piece Light Up Orange Halloween Decoration, 18"
A pileup of grinning faces greet your trick-or-treaters or your Halloween party guests when you display this Light Up Stack of Jack O Lantern Pumpkins! It is a particularly fun addition to your Halloween decorations. Uses a plug and replacable bulb to power the light inside. Add eye catching style to your decor! At 18 inches tall this decoration fits perfectly on a tabletop or entryway and makes a significant additon to your Halloween display.