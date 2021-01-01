Way to Celebrate Harvest Boo and Pumpkin Decorative Pillows, Set of 2

There are no tricks here only treats with our Way to Celebrate Harvest Set of 2 Boo and Pumpkin Decorative Pillows. Perfect for your harvest and Halloween decor, our pillows have harvested the best of the season in one festive design. These pillows come in a bold black and white buffalo plaid and feature a bright orange pumpkin on the front of one and the word "boo," all in a knitted texture. These pillows comes crafted from a high quality and cozy polyester fabric and expert detailing that will last for years. The Way to Celebrate Harvest Set of 2 Boo and Pumpkin Decorative Pillows allows for perfect placement in the living room or tossed on a bed to add a festive touch that's a little bit scary and a little bit silly to your seasonal autumn decor and will become that perfect decorative accessory for your Halloween party.