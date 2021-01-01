From way to celebrate!

Way To Celebrate Halloween Pet Costume: Witch, Size Extra-Small

$9.97
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Way To Celebrate Halloween Pet Costume: Witch, Size Extra-Large:   • Two-piece stand-up design features an extra-wide elastic band with hook and loop closure   • The hat is secured independently by an adjustable elastic cord.   • Easy leash access   • Costume is made of a combination of soft plush and brushed fabrics and is unlined. Additional features include two-piece stand-up design   • Care instructions: Hand wash in cold water. Do not bleach. Lay flat to dry.   • For a great fit for this Halloween dog costume, measure from the base of the dog’s neck to the base of the dog’s tail.   • XS: 10.5 in (26.6 cm) fits most Chihuahuas, Miniature Poodles   • S: 13 in (33.0 cm) fits most Pugs, Shih Tzus, Boston Terriers   • M: 17 in (43.1 cm) fits most Beagles, Standard Poodles   • L: 20 in (50.8 cm) fits most Labradors, German Shepherds, Boxers   • Way to Celebrate Halloween dog costumes are exclusive to Walmart  

