Way To Celebrate Halloween Pet Costume: Dragon, Size Large

• One-piece hooded design features an extra-wide elastic band with hook and loop closure • Easy leash access • Costume is made of a combination of eye-catching metallic fabrics and is lined. • Additional features include a 3D horns, wings, and tail. • Care instructions: Hand wash in cold water. Do not bleach. Lay flat to dry. • For a great fit for this Halloween dog costume, measure from the base of the dog’s neck to the base of the dog’s tail. • S: 13 in (33.0 cm) fits most Pugs, Shih Tzus, Boston Terriers • M: 17 in (43.1 cm) fits most Beagles, Standard Poodles • L: 20 in (50.8 cm) fits most Labradors, German Shepherds, Boxers • Way to Celebrate Halloween dog costumes are exclusive to Walmart