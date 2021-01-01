From way to celebrate!

Way To Celebrate Halloween Pet Costume: Dragon, Size Large

Description

• One-piece hooded design features an extra-wide elastic band with hook and loop closure  • Easy leash access  • Costume is made of a combination of eye-catching metallic fabrics and is  lined.  • Additional features include a 3D horns, wings, and tail.  • Care instructions: Hand wash in cold water. Do not bleach. Lay flat to dry.  • For a great fit for this Halloween dog costume, measure from the base of the dog’s neck to the base of the dog’s tail.  • S:  13 in (33.0 cm) fits most Pugs, Shih Tzus, Boston Terriers  • M:  17 in (43.1 cm) fits most Beagles, Standard Poodles  • L:  20 in (50.8 cm) fits most Labradors, German Shepherds, Boxers  • Way to Celebrate Halloween dog costumes are exclusive to Walmart

