Way to Celebrate Glow Party Favor Set, 20 ct

Way to Celebrate! Glow Mega Party Set 20ct with Multi Colors in a pack. Including 12pcs bracelets, 6pcs 4 glow stick and 2pairs eye-glasses. Each pack contains 14 pieces of 8inch glow sticks, 6 pieces of 4inch glow sticks and 2pairs eye-glasses connectors. Its great for different occasions such as Halloween, Birthday, July 4th, Fireworks and various sizes of Parties. Just activate the glow sticks and connect to the plastic pieces. The bright glow lasts for 6-8 hours. It suits for unisex, children and even adult. Lets get this glow item so you can stand out in any night time events.