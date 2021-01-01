REDI2SET glass block windows are the ideal basement replacement window; they also make great windows for bathrooms, garages, kitchens and entryways. Made of 100% real glass, REDI2SET glass block windows are fully assembled for easy installation. Thick break-resistant glass enhances home security. Popular wavy glass pattern transmits light while maintaining moderate privacy. Provides improved energy efficiency over old single-pane basement windows. Efficient sound barrier reduces noise from outside and helps keep homes quiet. Assembled in the USA by 1 of America's oldest glass block companies. Easy to maintain vinyl hopper style Fresh-Air vent won't peel, rot or rust; it features an easy to replace screen that keeps insects out. Rough openings should be 0.5-in to 2-in larger than the actual window size. REDI2SET Wavy Glass 27-in x 36.75-in Frameless Replacement Glass Block Window in Clear | V2838DC