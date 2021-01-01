WAVEYU Cute Mouse Pad Mat for Kids Girls Women with Wrist Support, Ergonomic Mouse Pad for Wireless Mouse for Home Office Working Computers Laptop.

??Design Mouse Pad for Women?Measure 10 x 9 x 0.18 Inch, wrist support part is 0.8 Inch, perfect size for work and game. Unicorn pattern design adds personality to your office, perfect for all style desktop, office, home, computer, keyboard and mice. Non-Slip Mouse Mat for Desk?The top is made of durable polyester fabric, the smooth surface allows more accurate and fast mouse movement. The wrist support is made of soft rebound memory foam material, which is ergonomically designed to protect the wrist joint and reduce wrist fatigue and pain caused by the long time use of the mouse. Vivid Mouse Pad Unique Design?The cute pattern printed is using enamel coating, it features great locking-color effect, and will not fade away. And it is easy to clean and won't delay your work or game. And the design is available for both men and women and is the great holiday/birthday gift for colleagues or friends. Durable Material for Mouse Mat?The non-slip rubber bottom can firmly grasp the des