From lotiyo

Waveshare Compute Module 3+/8GB Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ BCM2837 Processor and 1GB RAM in a Flexible Form Factor with 8GB eMMC Flash CM3+/8GB

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Waveshare Compute Module 3+/8GB Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ BCM2837.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com