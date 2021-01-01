'Waves' Framed Graphic Art Print on Canvas

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a pattern of wavy blue, orange, and green lines on a white background. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print comes in a wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The matte allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 11" W x 0.5" D, Matte Color: Black