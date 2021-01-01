Shop for the Creative Teaching Press® Blue Waves Border Trims, 210ft. at Michaels. com. Add pizzazz to bulletin boards, doors, and common areas with these borders. Layer them for extra flair. These borders are great for holiday and seasonal decorations. Add pizzazz to bulletin boards, doors, and common areas with these borders from Creative Teaching Press. Layer them for extra flair. These borders are great for holiday and seasonal decorations. Details: Ombre blue 2.25" x 2.916ft. strip size (210 ft. total length) 6 packs (12 strips per pack, 72 strips total) For ages 4 and up | Creative Teaching Press® Blue Waves Border Trims, 210Ft | Michaels®