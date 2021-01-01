Allied Brass Waverly Place Collection 22 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf with Integrated Towel Bar in Unlacquered Brass

Complete your bathroom space with the Allied Brass Waverly Place Collection Wood Shelf. This shelf has a wooden build, adding to your bathroom design with its darker shades. It has brass hardware, which is known for its sturdiness and outstanding durability. The fixture has an unlacquered brass coating, bringing out its natural hues to give it an elegant golden tone. It has a traditional style, which blends with your bathroom, no matter the decor. This shelf has concealed screws and includes fitting accessories, making installation effortless.