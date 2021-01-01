Allied Brass Waverly Place Collection 16 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf with Gallery Rail in Satin Chrome

Enhance your bathroom design with the Allied Brass Waverly Place Collection Wood Shelf. This shelf has a wooden build, which enhances the space with its darker, warmer shades. It has a brass fixture, blending well with all bathroom spaces. The fixture has a satin chrome coating, offering enhanced durability with a decorative appearance. It has concealed screws and comes equipped with all of the necessary mounting accessories, making installation effortless. This shelf has a traditional style, making it a timeless accessory for your bathroom that won't date.