From allied brass

Allied Brass Waverly Place Collection 16 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Oil Rubbed Bronze

$184.80
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Add a touch of style and convenience to your bath with the Waverly Place Collection 16 in. Solid IPE Ironwood Shelf in Oil Rubbed Bronze. It offers you great space to keep your towels dry and clean to use. Made of IPE Ironwood and solid brass hardware, this shelf is constructed for strength and style ensuring durability. This subtle wood shelf is a must-have in your bathroom.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com