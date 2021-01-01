Stylish and practical, the Waverly Place 3 Roll Reserve Toilet Paper Holder is a great way to keep back up rolls on hand. The design is as functional as it is convenient and sure to be a welcomed addition to any bathroom. It comes with all the hardware needed for easy wall mounted installation in the perfect spot. Made from all solid brass, this decorative accessory will provide a lifetime of practical use. Allied Brass Waverly Place Antique Brass Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | WP-24-3-ABR