Allied Brass Waverly Place 18 in. Floating Glass Shelf with Gallery Rail in Polished Nickel

A floating shelf delivers a unique look to any bathroom or powder room. Unlike other shelves, the surface of our floating shelf is suspended below the arms instead of propped up by the brackets. This makes the shelf look like its floating in mid-air. The gallery rail on this shelf will keep your items and secure and in place. Our floating glass shelf features solid brass arms that reach down to the glass surface. Shelf also uses solid brass supports under the back edge of the glass for additional strength and support. Color: Polished Nickel.