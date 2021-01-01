Waverly Hall 92" Wide Symmetrical Sleeper Corner Sectional

This sleeper sectional sofa is able to accommodate overnight guests, and your guest list for the big game. Built on a solid and engineered wood frame, this L-shaped sofa features a pull-out on the loveseat side that converts to a full bed for your overnight guests. This sofa is upholstered in a polyester blend and is filled with foam with integrated springs in the seat for an inviting look. The back cushions are removable to provide even more room for your overnight guests and makes for easy cleaning. Completing the look is button tufting on the seat and back cushions and two throw pillows. Upholstery Color: Gray