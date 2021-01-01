From barclay
Barclay Waveland Wall-Hung Basin White Wall-Mount Rectangular Bathroom Sink (18.75-in x 33.87-in) | 4-9124WH
Advertisement
Fall in love with the crisp modern design of the Waveland wall hung basin from Barclay. Its lovely oval-shaped basin, ample space for soap and toiletries, and durable vitreous china construction combine to create a stunning effect. Purchase this sink and discover for yourself how Barclay has become an industry leader in high quality and stylish bathroom fixtures. Barclay Waveland Wall-Hung Basin White Wall-Mount Rectangular Bathroom Sink (18.75-in x 33.87-in) | 4-9124WH