From univ pr of kansas
Wave Pattern Pattern Water Resistant Laptop Shoulder Messenger Bag for MacBook Pro 16 inch and 14 inch 154 inch 156 inch Laptop
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Say Goodbye to dull color laptop bag, our special pattern laptop bag make you unique laptop shoulder bag is light weight and easy to carry Made of high quality canvas and thick metal zipper puller, metal buckle Each side have a big pocket can hide handle and hold mouse, power, mobile device and so on Dimensions: 420mm x 300mm x 25mm (LxWxH) can hold 15 inch 15.4 inch 15.6 inch laptop and MacBook Pro 16 inch MacBook Pro 15 inch