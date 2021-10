Simple yet statement making, Beige Wave Ogee Peel and Stick Wallpaper is sure to catch the eye of everyone who enters your home. This graceful geometric pattern creates a designer look with minimal effort. Modern yet timeless, create an elegant room in minutes with our peel and stick technology. Simply peel from the backing and stick to any smooth surface of your choice. From walls to furniture and more, create a come youll love with peel and stick wallpaper from RoomMates.