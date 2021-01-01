Reliabilt glass blocks combine quality, performance and functional design in a material that increases light, energy efficiency and security. Used in utility window openings, shower wall and windows, partitions and garages; real glass block permits the easy flow of light from one space to another. Wave pattern glass block affords a moderate degree of privacy combined with increased energy efficiency, noise reduction and enhanced security. Reliabilt individual 3 in. glass blocks may be combined with other 3 in. glass block sizes and hopper vents to create a variety of custom window and partition solutions.?ndividual glass blocks are great for any basement, bathroom, kitchen, garage, or office projects. Available in 3 nominal sizes: 6x6, 6x8 and 8x8. MULIA GLASS Clear Wave Glass Block (6-in H x 6-in W x 3-in D) | GBWAV663