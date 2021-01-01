Tzumi Wave Earbuds Bluetooth & Alexa Enabled, Rose Gold (5541ST)

When workouts and the commute push you to extreme limits, your earbuds should be the last thing to give up. Experience incredible range and crystal-clear sonic convenience with the Wave Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds by tzumi, which will fuel your workouts for hours on end and are built tough-but-comfortable to last for years of movement. Their wireless ergonomic sport design and magnetic backing holds the buds in place when in or out of use, and a soft silicone exterior guarantees comfort and reliable durability..Magnetic earbuds.5 hours play time.Features 1.5 hours charge time.Earbuds have a range of 33 feet.Comfort fit.The Tzumi Wave earbuds provide amazing sound quality with a comfortable and stylish design.. Safety Data Sheet