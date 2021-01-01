From wi hometown 80s 90s classic retro souvenir apparel
WI Hometown 80s 90s Classic Retro Souvenir Apparel Waukesha Wisconsin Throwback Vintage Retro Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Waukesha Wisconsin design is for those who are from Waukesha and want to show off their hometown pride. Wear this retro design to let people know that you visited Waukesha on vacation or are a proud resident. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only