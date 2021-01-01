From westinghouse
Westinghouse Watts Creek 1-Light Classic Red Outdoor Barn Light Sconce, Dark Sky Friendly
The Westinghouse Watts Creek outdoor wall lantern adds a pop-of-color to industrial, farmhouse and nautical settings. The classic red metal shade adds distinctive light and character. Install a pair of decorative porch lights to upgrade your home's curb appeal. Enhance your front or back entryway, deck or balcony with this vibrant outdoor wall fixture. This Westinghouse wall lantern is backed by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 65797.