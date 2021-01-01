Watsontown 1-Light Dimmable LED Brushed Nickel Vanity Light

36inch and 3500k, an equivalent of 6-light vanity lights to light up a medium-size bathroom.Features:Replacing your traditional-sourced bathroom vanity lights with this integrated LED vanity will instantly update the decor in your bath or powder room and will significantly lower your energy usage. Bulb Type: AC LED 36W, 3500K, 120V, Dimmable(Included); Measures: 36"x4.5"x1.75"With high quality, energy-saving LED chips and high transparent Acrylic, no UV, infrared and thermal radiation. The vanity light is not dimmable and suits the US junction box standard perfectly.This fixture is easy to install, maintenance free, and provides the high quantity, even illumination ideal for vanity applications. It is a great multi-use light that is perfect for your bathroom, dressing table, mirror cabinets, vanity table and art display etc..Safety: This product is ETL listed to USA safety standards and listed for damp locations, and backed by a 3-year limited manufacturer's . We strive for 100% customer satisfaction with our customer service team ready to answer any of your questions30000 Hours - drastically reducing time wasted changing light bulbs.Product Type: Vanity lightDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Shape: Shade Material: Fixture Material: MetalFixture Material Details: AcrylicMetal Type: IronFinish: Brushed NickelNumber of Lights: 1Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: 36Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): 550Integrated LED Color Temperature: 3500Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: 30000Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: LEDIncandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: NoWattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): Bulb Base: Mounting Direction: HorizontallyLight Direction: Down;UpCountry of Origin: ChinaSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Transformer Required: NoTransformer Included: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: IronMirrored Back Plate: Full Back Plate: Back Plate Finish: Brushed NickelPower Source: HardwiredBattery Operated: NoBatteries Included: Number of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Room Use: Hallway;Kitchen;Bathroom;Dining Room;Living RoomCrystal Component: YesReal Crystal: NoCrystal Color: TransparentCrystal Type: AcrylicSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: WITB Bulb Included: Glass Type: Seeded;CrystalDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: YesETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: NocETL Listed: YesUL Listed: NoMET Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: YescUL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesFire Rated: YesDimensions:Ov