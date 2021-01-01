From hunter
Hunter Watson Watson 34" 5 Blade LED Ceiling Fan Snow White Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans
Hunter Watson Watson 34" 5 Blade LED Ceiling Fan FeaturesPull chains included3-speed, WhisperWind reversible motor for optimal performance in summer and winterIdeal size for home offices, laundry rooms, and bedroomsFixture includes reversible Light Wood / Medium Wood fan bladesConstructed of metalFixture includes a frosted glass shadeCan be installed on sloped ceilingsFixture includes (1) 2" and (1) 3" downrodIncludes (2) dimmable 7 watt medium (E26) LED bulbsUses a standard reversible 33 watt AC motorUL and ETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsFixture is covered under a Limited Lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 34"Height: 18-1/4"Width: 34"Product Weight: 15.43 lbsWire Length: 54"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 5Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: YesBlade Pitch: 13 DegreesMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 3CFM high: 3113 (cubic feet per minute)Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 33 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 7 wattsLumens: 1200Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A15Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: YesDimmable: Yes Fixture includes a frosted glass shade Indoor Ceiling Fans Snow White