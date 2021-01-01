Wateryview' by Dana McMillan - Wrapped Canvas Print

Effortlessly add beauty and grace to your space with the subtle blue and green hues in this horizontal art. The decorative Dana McMillan artwork, 'Wateryview' will complement your space with its coastal and transitional aesthetic. This piece is handcrafted in Chattanooga, Tennessee by Ready2HangArt using a locally sourced artist print on canvas, and assembled on an eco-friendly pine wood frame finished with a rear hanger for simple installation. Capturing serenity in nature, Dana McMillan's collections will add interest to any coastal or contemporary decor. Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1.5" D