Watersafe Case for Allnew Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen 2018 Release onlyWill Not fit Prior Gen Kindle Devices Marble Pink

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed by exclusively for All-new Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen (2018 Released, waterproof version). [Will not fit prior generation Kindle devicesand All-new Kindle 10th Gen (2019 Released)] Wake or put your device to sleep by opening or closing the cover [Updated Version] Never Crack. Made from durable PU leather with soft interior to prevent scratches Opens and closes via magnetic clasp integrated into the leather for a professional and stylish look This product is sold exclusively by. Only buy from to get genuine products with manufacturer warranty