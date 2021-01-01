WaterSafe Case for AllNew Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen 2018 Release onlyWill Not fit Prior Gen Kindle Devices Galaxy

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed by exclusively for All-new Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen (2018 Released, waterproof version). [Will not fit prior generation Kindle devices or All-new Kindle 10th Gen (2019 Released)] Wake or put your device to sleep by opening or closing the cover Made from durable PU leather with soft interior to prevent scratches Opens and closes via magnetic clasp integrated into the leather for a professional and stylish look This product is sold exclusively by. Only buy from to get genuine products