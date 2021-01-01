Royal Court Water's Edge 4-pc. Heavyweight Comforter Set, One Size , Beige

Advertisement
Water's Edge is a refreshing coastal bedding set by Royal Court. The soft colors of natural and ivory are embroidered with intricate shells and sea life cascading across the bed like an ocean floor. Shams are engineered with embroidery and piecing to add the finishing touches to this beautiful coastal bed.# Pieces In Set: 4Included: 1 Bed Skirt(s) With 15 Inch Drop, 2 Standard Sham(s), 1 Comforter(s)Features: Oversized ComforterBed Skirt Drop: 15 InWarmth Factor: HeavyweightBed Size: FullFill Weight: 8 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 90 Width/Inches, 80 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterBed Skirt Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: CoastalSham Care: Dry Clean OnlyBedding Care: Dry Clean OnlyBed Skirt Care: Dry Clean OnlyCountry of Origin: Imported