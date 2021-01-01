WaterResistant Rain Cover Protector for DSLR Cameras for Outdoor Shooting for Small Cameras

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of nylon, space cotton. For Small DSLR Camera Body with a 18-55mm lens or below, or Mirroless Cameras such as Sony a6400 6500 6300 a7II a7III Canon PowerShot EOS M50 M100, other similar size cameras. If your camera is a large full frame or middle size camera with a lens above 18-55mm, Please browse B078TM635S in Search Box to get the one fits large cameras. Touch screen works through the PVC transparent window, the viewfinder and LCD display both can be see clearly with the cover. and there is also plenty of room inside to manipulate the controls. Permits lens hood and neck strap use. For either professional and new photographers. For either professional and new photographers. Act as a rain cover in rainy days, and as a cold-proof warmer in cold winter days. With it attached, your camera will be avoided to exposed to the burning sunshine or sand at sea. Bottom zipper permits tripod