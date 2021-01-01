Waterproof Touchpad Plus ProfessionalGrade Keyboard wTouchpad USB Black KBWKRC106TBK

Best Quality Guranteed. 'Touchpad Plus' Professional-grade rigid sealed silicone keyboard with full-size alpha-key layout, compact number pad and integrated touchpad. Ideal for medical & dental offices, laboratories, food processing, manufacturing and industrial use and more. 106 low-profile silent keys (no clicking) including 10-key numeric pad plus 12-function-keys. 1.6 meter cord with USB connector. Do not immerse USB connector. Waterproof, Spill-proof, Dustproof and Debris-proof. Completely sealed - lets you wash fully under running water or use in wet areas. Washable. Easy to clean or disinfect. No gaps or openings where dust, debris, water and other liquids may damage or impede keyboard functions. Can withstand safety wash-downs or being immersed in antibacterial solutions and rinsed under a tap to reduce the spread of germs. Resistance: Minimum NEMA4x and IP66 rated - dustproof, waterproof, che