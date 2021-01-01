From fairywill
Waterproof Thermometer Hybrid Probe Replacement for Thermopro TP20 TP17 TP16 TP09B TP08 TP07 Tp06S TP04, Famili MT004, OT007, OT009, TP-10, MT-16.
GREAT replacement probe and/or additional probe. Compatible to Thermopro TP20 TP16 TP09B TP08 TP07 TP06s TP04 and Habor HCP5H. UNIQUE FEATURE: Our Probe and Wire are built to IPX7 standards and waterproof grade which means that it can be immersed in the water depth of 300mm for 30 minutes the product doesn t show temperature inaccuracy. NOTE: The plug is not waterproof. Hybrid Probe: Monitor the meat temperature or ambient temperature (smoker/grill). High Temperature Rated: Up to 716 F (380 C) 4-foot cable insulated with PTFE and stainless steel overbraid.