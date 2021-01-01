From colourtree
Waterproof 9' 6" Square Shade Sail
Advertisement
Keep out the rain and stay shaded with this Waterproof Sun Shade Sails, built with care and made of premium 220 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and stainless steel grade 316 D-rings. Our shade sails are proven to hold up strong through wind, sun, and rain, all the while providing cool shade and 95% UV blockage as well as lowering the ambient temperature by at least 15°. Installation is easy with a corresponding hardware installation kit. Hang them over your patio, lawn, garden, backyard, swimming pool, driveway, etc. to keep your area nice and cozy. Color: Orange