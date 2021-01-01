Waterproof 9' 6" Square Shade Sail

Keep out the rain and stay shaded with this Waterproof Sun Shade Sails, built with care and made of premium 220 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and stainless steel grade 316 D-rings. Our shade sails are proven to hold up strong through wind, sun, and rain, all the while providing cool shade and 95% UV blockage as well as lowering the ambient temperature by at least 15°. Installation is easy with a corresponding hardware installation kit. Hang them over your patio, lawn, garden, backyard, swimming pool, driveway, etc. to keep your area nice and cozy. Color: Orange