Waterproof Shoulder PTT Speaker Mic with Reinforced Cable and Case 2 Pin KType Handheld Speaking Microphone for Retevis Baofeng Kenwood Walkie.

Loud and Clear: Engineered build-in mic captures every vocal details. HD speaker units deliver your voice true to tone with adjustable volume level. Refined Waterproof & Durability: Take your speaker mic to heavy rain or snow with no worries. Reinforced case and PU coil cord enhances durability from all using conditions including drops and tugs. Easy 360 Clip: Attach your mic on anything from shoulder straps to your clothes with the 360 Rotatable Fast Clip, start hands-free conversations instantly. Extended compatibility: Works well with most K-type (3.5mm + 2.5mm) radios including, Baofeng, Kenwood, Retevis. Package Includes: 2-Pin K-Type speaker microphone x1, 30-days no reason to return, and 60-days warranty provide by.