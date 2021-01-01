Waterproof Pouch with Waist Strap 2 Pack Beach Accessories Best Way to Keep Your Phone and Valuables Safe and Dry Perfect for Boating Swimming.

100% WATERPROOF PROTECTION! Doesnt matter if its a splash, a spill, or total immersion, the Waterproof Pouch (2 Pack) from has you covered with trusted Triple Seal Protection up to 32 feet (10 meters) underwater. Whether you're snorkeling, swimming, or sailing, youll never have to worry about drowning your $500 smartphone or wallet! DOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE PROTECTION - Off to the beach or relaxing poolside? The translucent pouch is Touch Screen-Friendly, enabling you to text and talk while you soak up some sun. Going on a cruise or island hopping tour? Protect your cash, credit cards, and passport in the opaque pouch, so thieves cannot ruin the vacation of a lifetime. TIPThecolorful & transparentwaterproofpouchis Touch Screen-Friendly exceptBLACKone. Blackoneisopaqueandprivatetoprotectyourvaluables. EXTRA LARGE FOR EXTRA FUN - At 8.5 x 5.8", our deluxe waterproof bags are extra spacious, so you can stay connected and protected while