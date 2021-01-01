Waterproof Phone Pouch IPX8 Universal Waterproof Case Bag Fit for iPhone 1111 Pro MaxXs MaxXRX88P Galaxy S20 up to 68 Protective Pouch for Water.

Imported Note: 1.Before using it, please put some paper towel inside the bag then soak it into the water for some time to test if it will be water leaking. 2.Easy to operate the touch screen functions, but NOT for touch ID fingerprint.3.Please remove your large otterbox before put your phones into the bag. 4. The pressure in depth may impact touchscreen actions, please use the volume buttons to take photos if this happens. 5.Waterproof pouch inside the fog is a normal phenomenon. IPX8 Waterproof Phone Pouch with Fluorescent Frame: Protect your phone from water to 100ft, snow and dust. Perfect for swimming, fishing, rowing, snorkeling and other activities. The case has a fluorescent frame that enhances your visibility in the dark Adjustable Paracord Lanyard: The waterproof phone pouch comes with and adjustable military lanyard that also has some extra cord tied up in a braid that could come in handy in an emergency. 60cm paracord lany