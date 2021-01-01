Waterproof Phone Pouch Floating Water Proof Cell Phone Case for iPhone Xs MaxXRX88P76S Galaxy up to 65 Lanyard Dry Bag for Snorkeling Pool Beach.

Great for Doctors, Nurses and others working in the hospitals or other hyper-infection districts, you can safely wipe down your phone after you use it. Waterproof Case: An air circle padding around the pouch makes it float. (The flotage will depend on the weight of goods and water density. Please test the case whether it is before using.) Fits devices up to 100mm x 170mm (window dimensions: 80mm X 145mm). Compatible with phone screen devices 6.5 inch diagonal or less confidently. 100FT IPX8 Certified Waterproof: It will keep your phone safe and dry from water, rain, moisture, spill, wet and dirt. Waterproof, Dustproof, Dirtproof, Snowproof. The versatile waterproof case comes in handy for going to beach, pool, lake, river, swimming, rafting, snowing, diving, drifting, skiing, fishing, boating, skating, surfing, kayaking, snorkeling, hiking, biking, camping, sailing and water park activities. You can also throw in credit card, license, cash an