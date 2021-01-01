Remington Waterproof Hound Polyester Center Ring Dog Collar, Mossy Oak Duck Blind, 18 to 22-in neck, 1-in wide

Set your hunting hound up for success with the Remington Waterproof Hound Center Ring Dog Collar. You’ll appreciate not having to pull a soggy collar off of him again. And he’ll appreciate the way the center ring allows the collar to turn over, should he get it snagged on an obstruction of some sort. The waterproof material is resistant to liquids such as oil, sweat and water. Available in various sizes, you can find the best fit for your pooch.