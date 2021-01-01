From eider & ivory
Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain Or Liner, Machine Washable,Breathable For Bathroom
Advertisement
High Quality: 100% Premium Polyester Fabric Narrow Size: 36" width by 72" length of cloth curtain liner fits narrow size shower or bath tub. Hotel Luxury Grade: Superior quality polyester liner than plastic one for hotel and home décor. No chemical smell.Environment friendly.Best replacement of PVC or PEVA for bathroom decoration.Solid color makes your bath room look clean and perfect. Durable: 6 rustproof metal grommets.Install easily and top reinforced hem can insure long-wearing durability. Added magnets in the bottom hem can keep the curtain in place very well. Washable and Qucik Dry: 100% Water Resistant and dry quickly.Machine washable for easy home care. Size per Panel: 36" W X 72" L