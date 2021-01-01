Waterproof Camera Crossbody Messenger Shoulder Bag SLR DSLR Camera Case Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. DURABLE: Camera case made from high density waxed polyester and soft padded inner lining, super wear-resistant and WATER-RESISTANT, protecting your camera, lenses and other accessories from shocking and scratching. VERSATILE: Camera Case Interior with two detachable sticky dividers for freely dividing the camera from lens and flash; 1 zip padded pocket and 2 exterior slip pockets can store other accessories. LIGHTWEIGHT: only 0.76lb. Shoulder Bag wont add to much burden on you. Dimensions- 11.8*5.9*7.9inch, perfect to match some kinds of backpacks and handbags. STYLISH: Dual-way zipper closure keeps your items safe and easy to access. The hidden-designed zippers add more understated charm to this case when its zipped close. PORTABLE: Top is built with a soft but reinforced handle for comfortable carrying. It also comes with a detachable shoulder strap for shoulder carrying.