Greendale Home Fashions Watermelon Stripe 15 in. Round Outdoor Seat Cushion (4-Pack)

Add a bit of comfort and style to your outdoor bistro set with these Bistro Cushions from Greendale Home Fashions. Featuring 2 string ties to secure to chairs and a center circle tack to secure foam cushioning in place without bunching or migrating. Each set includes four 15 in. round cushions made from a 100% polyester, UV coated material that is fade, stain and water resistant. The cushion's poly fiber fill is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles and overstuffed for added comfort, strength and durability. A variety of modern prints are available.