From greendale home fashions

Greendale Home Fashions Watermelon Stripe 15 in. Round Outdoor Seat Cushion (4-Pack)

$58.87
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Add a bit of comfort and style to your outdoor bistro set with these Bistro Cushions from Greendale Home Fashions. Featuring 2 string ties to secure to chairs and a center circle tack to secure foam cushioning in place without bunching or migrating. Each set includes four 15 in. round cushions made from a 100% polyester, UV coated material that is fade, stain and water resistant. The cushion's poly fiber fill is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles and overstuffed for added comfort, strength and durability. A variety of modern prints are available.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com