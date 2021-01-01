Waterfall Widespread Bathroom Faucet

Bring a special and fresh looking to your bathroom, this faucet is very good at both appearance and performance. Its geometric design and lines will make this piece a statement in any bathroom. Matte black finish is elegant and modern to make bathroom space of fashion and does not break composed atmosphere. Perfect combination of solid brass material and matte black plating coating creates a harmonious elegant overall tone. The plating coating can reinforce the hardness and corrosion resistance, and can also effectively prevent the surface from scrathing. Two levers are to be operated to control both the water flow and temperature, making the faucet easy to use. It will capture your eye and also stand test of long time use! Take it home now!