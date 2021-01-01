Waterfall Solid Wood Sled Coffee Table

When the simplicity of lines matters, the Waterfall family of benches and tables have clean profiles with ample personality thanks to the chamcha wood from which they are made. Finding texture, warmth, and contemporary shapes in one piece of furniture is no small feat, which makes this Waterfall Natural Coffee Table special. We also offer the furniture in this collection in a gray stone finish that takes on an intricate pattern as it seeps into the woodgrain. All of the Waterfall products reflect the ethos that Phillips Collection personifies: modern organic. This piece is crafted from natural solid wood. The color and character of wood grain may vary and natural cracks and holes may be present adding a unique character to your piece.