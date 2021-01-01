Waterfall Plug-in LED Spot Light

This spot light provides impressive lighting options for waterfalls, ponds, and landscapes, adding beauty and elegance by bringing it to life at night. The fixture features high-output color-changing diodes and powerful warm white diodes, allowing you to wirelessly select from a wide array of color options including a 3000 Kelvin, YES white option. An optical lens positioned over the diodes provides extremely powerful light output. The waterfall and up light can be installed fully submerged in water or installed in traditional landscape settings, accenting or up lighting trees, rocks, gardens, and more. The fixture's durable, fully sealed, die-cast metal housing with the protective finish is built to hold up in all weather conditions, providing year after year of enjoyment. The low-voltage, 2-watt LED light is extremely energy efficient and includes a removable injection-molded base and professional, weatherproof quick-connect fittings for quick and easy installation