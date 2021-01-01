Watercolor Various Cactus Extended Gaming Mouse Pad Large Mousepad with Stitched Edges, Keyboard Pads Mat for Gamer Computer Office Home 31.5x11.8 in

Made Of Durable Heat Resistant Polyester Fabric Cloth Keeps. Easy Cleaning And Maintenance. Huge Size: Rectangle Mouse Pad 11.8 X 31.5 In ( 800mm X 300mm X 3mm) This Mouse Pad Is Massive, And It Will Have Room For Both Your Keyboard And Mouse, Leaving Plenty Of Room For Comfort. Delicate Stitched Edges: Our Mouse Pad Features Durable Stitched Edges To Prevent The Mouse Pad From Fraying And Degumming. It Also Enhances The Aesthetic And Lifespan Of The Mouse Pad. Non-Slip Rubber Base: The Soft And Dense Non-Skid Nature Rubber Base Keeps The Pad Firmly In Place. It Provides Stable Operation Of The Mouse. Just Immerse Into Your Work Or Games Without Worrying About The Annoying Mouse Pad Movement. Suitable For Office, Games, Learning, Desktop, Laptop, Personal Computer, Console. We Thought It Was Not Just A Mouse Pad To Use, But A Piece Of Art That Could Be Decorated. This Mouse Pad Is A Beautiful Unique Gift, As A Home Or As A Office Gift And Of Course A Respected Present For Everyone.